LiteBitcoin Achieves Market Cap of $3,501.00 (LBTC)

LiteBitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. Over the last seven days, LiteBitcoin has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One LiteBitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. LiteBitcoin has a market cap of $3,501.00 and $0.00 worth of LiteBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded up 765.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00028977 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000199 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000380 BTC.

About LiteBitcoin

LiteBitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. LiteBitcoin’s total supply is 172,585,874 coins and its circulating supply is 28,940,333 coins. LiteBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Lite_Bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. LiteBitcoin’s official website is www.lbtc.info.

LiteBitcoin Coin Trading

LiteBitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiteBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

