Lithia Motors (LAD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Lithia Motors’ decline in new vehicles, owing to distribution disruption and availability of abundant used-vehicles in the market, are hampering sales. The company also faces strong competition publicly and privately-owned dealerships. Rising competition and increasing price transparency can lead to lower selling prices, thus affecting the company’s profits. Over the past year, shares of the company have underperformed the industry it belongs to. However, Lithia Motors is expected to benefit from its expansion through acquisitions and store openings in 2019.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.29.

LAD traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,329. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.24. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $109.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 20.82%. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 3,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $345,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,795,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan O. Cain sold 1,462 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $127,413.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,490.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 27.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 53.1% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 96.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 23.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,516,000 after buying an additional 114,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at $231,000.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

