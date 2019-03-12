Lomiko Metals (LMR) Shares Down 7.7%

Shares of Lomiko Metals Inc (CVE:LMR) were down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 217,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 330,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 million and a PE ratio of -0.41.

Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 21st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile (CVE:LMR)

Lomiko Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Vines Lake zinc-silver-gold property, which consists of three claims covering an area of approximately 1,209.84 hectares located in Liard Mining District of British Columbia; the Quatre-Milles graphite property located north of Sainte-Veronique, Quebec; and the Quatre-Milles West located in southern Quebec.

