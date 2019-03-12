Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $75.10 Million Stake in Prologis Inc (PLD)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,278,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 113,976 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $75,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Prologis by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

PLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 target price on Prologis and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.77.

NYSE PLD opened at $71.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Prologis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $71.92.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $679.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.64 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 58.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 63.37%.

In other news, CEO Eugene F. Reilly sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total transaction of $1,350,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,872.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $99,063.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,916.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,677 shares of company stock worth $7,840,992. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/12/lord-abbett-co-llc-has-75-10-million-stake-in-prologis-inc-pld.html.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.