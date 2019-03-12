Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Increases Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 64.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,762,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693,479 shares during the period. Hubbell comprises 0.6% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $175,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $118.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $91.88 and a 12-month high of $137.67. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 46.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HUBB shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.17.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

