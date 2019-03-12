Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 481,179 Shares of Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 962,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 481,179 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Twilio worth $85,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Twilio by 625.0% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 25,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $2,938,535.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO George Hu sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $666,042.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,885 shares of company stock worth $13,171,737 in the last three months. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWLO. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Twilio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $117.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.46.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $123.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Twilio Inc has a 52-week low of $35.89 and a 52-week high of $124.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.44 and a beta of 1.34.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.21. Twilio had a negative net margin of 18.76% and a negative return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $204.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Twilio’s revenue was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

