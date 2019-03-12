Luxfer (LXFR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09, Morningstar.com reports. Luxfer had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $110.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.00 million. Luxfer updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.83-1.83 EPS.

Shares of LXFR stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.72. 1,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,264. Luxfer has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $28.06. The stock has a market cap of $476.28 million, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LXFR. ValuEngine cut Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Luxfer during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Luxfer during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Luxfer during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Luxfer during the third quarter valued at about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial applications in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

