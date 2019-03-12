MAG Silver Corp (MAG) Short Interest Up 4.0% in February

MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,187,899 shares, an increase of 4.0% from the February 15th total of 3,063,939 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 292,969 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,855 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 258,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 711,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,310,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,686,000 after acquiring an additional 310,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MAG opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAG. Zacks Investment Research lowered MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Monday, December 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MAG Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

