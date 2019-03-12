Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys New Position in NII Holdings Inc (NIHD)

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NII Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NIHD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 84,493 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NIHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NII by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,084,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,566 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of NII by 320.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 972,129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 741,031 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NII during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,544,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NII by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,183,761 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,236,000 after purchasing an additional 490,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NII by 209.4% during the 4th quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 444,712 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 300,959 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NII alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of NII from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th.

Shares of NIHD opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. NII Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $8.51.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys New Position in NII Holdings Inc (NIHD)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/12/magnus-financial-group-llc-buys-new-position-in-nii-holdings-inc-nihd.html.

NII Profile

NII Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless communication services to the individual consumers under the Nextel brand in Brazil. The company offers its services through wideband code division multiple access and long-term evolution networks. Its services include mobile telephone voice and wireless data, international voice and data roaming, and application-based radio connection services.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NII Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NIHD).

Receive News & Ratings for NII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.