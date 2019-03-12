Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 4,403 Atmos Energy Co. (ATO)

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 240,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,285,000 after buying an additional 15,375 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 11,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 14,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 381,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,412,000 after purchasing an additional 19,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ATO. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

ATO stock opened at $100.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.23. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $79.49 and a 52 week high of $100.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $877.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.71 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 25th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

