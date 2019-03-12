Magnus Financial Group LLC Invests $340,000 in Service Co. International (SCI)

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCI. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 281,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Service Co. International by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 77,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 49,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Service Co. International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,695,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,257,000 after acquiring an additional 62,113 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Sumner J. Waring III sold 95,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $4,056,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 428,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,281,112.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael R. Webb sold 881,565 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $36,637,841.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,793,074.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,316,230 shares of company stock worth $54,840,899 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Service Co. International stock opened at $39.49 on Tuesday. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $47.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 18th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $820.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.45 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

