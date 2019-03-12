Magnus Financial Group LLC Takes $325,000 Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 28,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $550,000.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $108.09 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $112.61.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

