Mallinckrodt PLC (MNK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $599.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) to post $599.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mallinckrodt’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $607.40 million and the lowest is $593.00 million. Mallinckrodt posted sales of $572.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Mallinckrodt will report full-year sales of $2.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $3.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mallinckrodt.

Get Mallinckrodt alerts:

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.20. Mallinckrodt had a net margin of 65.24% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $834.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MNK. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mallinckrodt to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Mallinckrodt to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised Mallinckrodt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised Mallinckrodt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $27.00 price target on Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.44.

MNK stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.71. 23,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,815. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.33. Mallinckrodt has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $36.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNK. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 76,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded pharmaceutical products in Canada and the European Union, as well as in Latin American, the Middle Eastern, African, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the specialty areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and gastrointestinal products.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mallinckrodt (MNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mallinckrodt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mallinckrodt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.