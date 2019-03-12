Manulife Financial Co. (MFC) Position Raised by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 2,307.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 15.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,568,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,919,000 after purchasing an additional 336,398 shares in the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 22,150 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 62.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,862,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 79,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. 46.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MFC shares. TheStreet raised Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Manulife Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

NYSE MFC opened at $16.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.35. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $19.63.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 12.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.1883 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.02%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

