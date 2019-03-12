Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) Shares Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,857,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 628,429 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.27% of Marathon Petroleum worth $109,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $992,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 247,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,586,000 after purchasing an additional 78,866 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,732,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $514,399,000 after purchasing an additional 671,836 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,237,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,001,000 after purchasing an additional 438,224 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.09.

In related news, CEO Gary R. Heminger sold 187,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $12,164,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 434,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,220,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.14 per share, with a total value of $217,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

MPC stock opened at $59.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.36. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a fifty-two week low of $54.29 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $32.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.16 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 20th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

