Marks and Spencer Group (MKS) Given New GBX 270 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 270 ($3.53) in a report published on Monday. The firm currently has a sector performer rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MKS. Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Investec downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marks and Spencer Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 283.54 ($3.70).

MKS stock opened at GBX 269.50 ($3.52) on Monday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of GBX 274.30 ($3.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 397.80 ($5.20).

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

