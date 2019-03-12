Marlowe Partners LP Invests $3.64 Million in KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC) Stock

Marlowe Partners LP bought a new stake in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,635,000. KLA-Tencor accounts for about 3.3% of Marlowe Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KLA-Tencor in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 251.0% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on KLA-Tencor in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of KLA-Tencor in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded KLA-Tencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on KLA-Tencor from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.92.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total transaction of $194,655.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $414,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,634 shares of company stock worth $727,913 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $116.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.59. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 1 year low of $80.65 and a 1 year high of $123.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.03.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 92.44% and a net margin of 33.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

About KLA-Tencor

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

