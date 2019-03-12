Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 597 Shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (MNK)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Mallinckrodt were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new position in Mallinckrodt during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,569,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,597,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,681,000 after purchasing an additional 174,836 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 175.4% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 26,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 26.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,377,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,987,000 after purchasing an additional 702,105 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 258.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 20,622 shares during the period.

Get Mallinckrodt alerts:

MNK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mallinckrodt from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity set a $40.00 price target on shares of Mallinckrodt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mallinckrodt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $27.00 price target on shares of Mallinckrodt and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.44.

Mallinckrodt stock opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 2.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.33. Mallinckrodt PLC has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $36.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $834.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.45 million. Mallinckrodt had a net margin of 65.24% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 597 Shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (MNK)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/12/martingale-asset-management-l-p-acquires-597-shares-of-mallinckrodt-plc-mnk.html.

Mallinckrodt Profile

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded pharmaceutical products in Canada and the European Union, as well as in Latin American, the Middle Eastern, African, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the specialty areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and gastrointestinal products.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mallinckrodt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mallinckrodt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.