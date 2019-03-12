Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.30 Million Holdings in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (BMCH)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,311 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.12% of BMC Stock worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMCH. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in BMC Stock by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,260,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,161 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 321.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 530,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,886,000 after acquiring an additional 404,435 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 681.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 406,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after acquiring an additional 354,930 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,972,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,777,000 after acquiring an additional 298,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,887,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,862,000 after acquiring an additional 296,011 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BMCH shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 price objective on shares of BMC Stock and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Friday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

In other BMC Stock news, Director Carl R. Vertuca, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of BMC Stock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $172,500 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

BMCH opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $14.66 and a 1 year high of $23.15.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $859.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.72 million. BMC Stock had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BMC Stock

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc operates as lumber and building materials distributor and solutions provider in the United States. Its primary products include structural components, such as floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trim, custom millwork, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

