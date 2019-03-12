Martingale Asset Management L P Reduces Position in Hub Group Inc (HUBG)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.09% of Hub Group worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hub Group by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Hub Group by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

HUBG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price target on shares of Hub Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Hub Group to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.90.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $43.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Hub Group Inc has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $56.60.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.54 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hub Group Inc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mode and Hub. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

