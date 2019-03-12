Masco Corp (MAS) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,259 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,846 shares during the period. Masco makes up approximately 1.2% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Signet Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Masco worth $5,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 24,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Masco by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Masco by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 28,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Masco by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAS traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.25. The company had a trading volume of 924,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,269,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44. Masco Corp has a 12-month low of $27.03 and a 12-month high of $42.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 520.34% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Masco Corp will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 11th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.20%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $34.00 price target on shares of Masco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.69 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Masco to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.70.

In other Masco news, VP John P. Lindow sold 37,795 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $1,476,650.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,937.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keith J. Allman sold 51,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $2,042,089.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 426,072 shares in the company, valued at $16,966,187.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 298,940 shares of company stock worth $11,890,269. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products.

