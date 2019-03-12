MAXIMUS, Inc. (MMS) Holdings Reduced by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,567 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in MAXIMUS by 6,329.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,656,085 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,329 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in MAXIMUS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,493,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in MAXIMUS by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 703,332 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,760,000 after buying an additional 297,129 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in MAXIMUS by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,853,213 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $120,626,000 after buying an additional 277,775 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in MAXIMUS by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,265,000 after buying an additional 217,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MAXIMUS alerts:

Shares of MMS traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.85. 1,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,307. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $73.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The health services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $664.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.08 million. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 20.09%. MAXIMUS’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

In other MAXIMUS news, Director Russell A. Beliveau sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $64,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Lederer sold 6,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $470,318.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,391.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MAXIMUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MAXIMUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “MAXIMUS, Inc. (MMS) Holdings Reduced by Royce & Associates LP” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/12/maximus-inc-mms-holdings-reduced-by-royce-associates-lp.html.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Receive News & Ratings for MAXIMUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAXIMUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.