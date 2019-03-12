Medical Facilities (DR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of TSE DR opened at C$16.11 on Tuesday. Medical Facilities has a 1-year low of C$12.99 and a 1-year high of C$17.60. The firm has a market cap of $489.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.00%.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Medical Facilities from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

