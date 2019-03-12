Medtronic PLC (MDT) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 156,535 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,887 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen Lawrence B boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 33,364 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 11,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Medtronic by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196,530 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $17,874,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $409,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.87 per share, for a total transaction of $251,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MDT opened at $92.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $76.41 and a twelve month high of $100.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.93%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Oppenheimer set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.32.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

