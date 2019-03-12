Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Buys 249,648 Shares of Investar Holding Corp (ISTR)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) by 1,121.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 249,648 shares during the quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned about 2.85% of Investar worth $6,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its holdings in Investar by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 3,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Investar by 173.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Investar by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Investar by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Investar by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Investar alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Investar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

In other news, Director Andrew C. Nelson bought 2,000 shares of Investar stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.03 per share, with a total value of $48,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,383 shares of company stock worth $57,135. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ISTR opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Investar Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $19.49 and a 52 week high of $29.90. The company has a market cap of $221.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.20.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Investar had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $15.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.93 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Investar Holding Corp will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Buys 249,648 Shares of Investar Holding Corp (ISTR)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/12/mendon-capital-advisors-corp-buys-249648-shares-of-investar-holding-corp-istr.html.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.