Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Has $2.72 Million Stake in M&T Bank Co. (MTB)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp cut its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,992 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 65,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 692,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,030,000 after acquiring an additional 20,214 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,761,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,067,000 after acquiring an additional 43,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,179,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,881,000 after acquiring an additional 167,551 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael J. Todaro sold 667 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.70, for a total transaction of $111,855.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sabeth Siddique sold 365 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total transaction of $60,469.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,540.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,111,968 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTB opened at $169.09 on Tuesday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $133.78 and a 1-year high of $197.35. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.27. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 31.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.27.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

