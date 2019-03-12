Methode Electronics (MEI) Raised to “Buy” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $42.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $25.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Methode Electronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Methode Electronics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Methode Electronics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Methode Electronics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.75.

Shares of NYSE MEI opened at $30.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.40. Methode Electronics has a one year low of $20.99 and a one year high of $45.45.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $246.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.29 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 5.27%. Methode Electronics’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Hornung purchased 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.16 per share, for a total transaction of $181,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,948. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald L.G. Tsoumas purchased 5,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.98 per share, for a total transaction of $143,260.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 19,670 shares of company stock worth $468,233 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,403,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $125,850,000 after purchasing an additional 120,889 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,638,598 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $131,718,000 after purchasing an additional 84,173 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,638,598 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $131,718,000 after purchasing an additional 84,173 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 18.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,504,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,474,000 after purchasing an additional 234,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,316,081 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,651,000 after purchasing an additional 146,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

