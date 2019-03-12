Michaels Companies (MIK) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MIK. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Michaels Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Citigroup began coverage on Michaels Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They set a market weight rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital set a $14.00 price target on Michaels Companies and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Michaels Companies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.82.

Get Michaels Companies alerts:

Shares of Michaels Companies stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14. Michaels Companies has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $22.71.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIK. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Michaels Companies by 1,108.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 525,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 482,395 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Michaels Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Michaels Companies by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Michaels Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Michaels Companies by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter.

About Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.