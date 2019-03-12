Mistras Group (MG) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $13.01 and last traded at $13.73, with a volume of 5455 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $180.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.00 million. Mistras Group had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 6.42%.

MG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

In other news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $214,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,157.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,184. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MG. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Mistras Group by 440.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Mistras Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its holdings in Mistras Group by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 15,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 8,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Mistras Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $442.42 million, a PE ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

About Mistras Group (NYSE:MG)

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and engineering services; and designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and services acoustic emission (AE) sensors, instruments, and turn-key systems used for monitoring and testing materials, pressure components, processes, and structures.

