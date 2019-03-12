Mitchell Capital Management Co. Trims Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,905 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 20,897.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,652,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 33,492,419 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 55,048.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,504,928 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,292,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494,946 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 258.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125,078 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $499,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,770 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 12.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,908,138 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,327,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,167 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,041,444 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,586,376,000 after purchasing an additional 919,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COST shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from an “a” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $257.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.56.

COST stock opened at $229.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $180.83 and a 12 month high of $245.16. The company has a market capitalization of $100.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.34. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $35.40 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 8th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.38%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $151,495.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,711,045. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.15, for a total transaction of $332,107.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,389 shares in the company, valued at $10,593,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

