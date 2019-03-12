Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $848,000 Position in DISH Network Corp (DISH)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 6,612.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,666,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,598 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James Defranco bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.15 per share, with a total value of $603,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,338,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,356,649.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 195,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,512,000 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISH opened at $32.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.57. DISH Network Corp has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 11.56%. DISH Network’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DISH Network Corp will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DISH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of DISH Network from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of DISH Network in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.71.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

