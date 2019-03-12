Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $924,000 Holdings in Athene Holding Ltd (ATH)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Athene were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Athene by 4,963.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,184,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,720 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Athene by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Athene news, insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 19,500 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $866,385.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,390,635.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Athene in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Athene in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Athene in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Athene in a research note on Monday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

NYSE:ATH opened at $41.80 on Tuesday. Athene Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $37.20 and a 52-week high of $53.92. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors.

