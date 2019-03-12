Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Stake Lessened by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,062 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 10,185.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,587,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533,427 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 163.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,367,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187,400 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 317.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,570,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,997 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the 4th quarter worth $67,455,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the 4th quarter worth $62,175,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molson Coors Brewing alerts:

Shares of TAP opened at $60.10 on Tuesday. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 1-year low of $54.17 and a 1-year high of $81.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Molson Coors Brewing’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Molson Coors Brewing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.23.

In other Molson Coors Brewing news, CEO Simon Cox sold 9,497 shares of Molson Coors Brewing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $576,372.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/12/molson-coors-brewing-co-tap-stake-lessened-by-aviva-plc.html.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

See Also: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.