MonetaryUnit Trading 11.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0170 or 0.00000436 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Upbit, Bittylicious and Bittrex. In the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and $924,125.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MonetaryUnit Profile

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 153,163,781 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Upbit, Bittylicious, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

