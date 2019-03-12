Morgan Stanley Raises Coupa Software (COUP) Price Target to $76.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

COUP has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Sunday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Coupa Software from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coupa Software from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Coupa Software to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.07.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $93.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -123.12 and a beta of 1.88. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $43.89 and a 52 week high of $99.64.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total value of $3,894,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,860,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $50,861.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,885.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 296,632 shares of company stock valued at $22,504,222. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Coupa Software by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based spend management platform. The company's platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a company's spend; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and inventory management.

