Mosaic Co (MOS) Stake Raised by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 299,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,455 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Mosaic were worth $8,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management bought a new stake in Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Mosaic by 3,480.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,688,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557,338 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Mosaic by 49.4% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MOS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Mosaic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 7th. UBS Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Mosaic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

Shares of MOS stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,045,517. Mosaic Co has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $37.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mosaic Co will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 4.72%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

