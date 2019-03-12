M&T Bank Co. (MTB) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to report $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.23 and the highest is $3.42. M&T Bank posted earnings of $2.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year earnings of $14.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.34 to $15.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $15.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.00 to $16.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.27. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush set a $165.00 price target on M&T Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.27.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 1,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $173,173.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,512 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Darren J. King sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total value of $1,645,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,111,968 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTB stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.75. The stock had a trading volume of 26,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,488. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $133.78 and a 1-year high of $197.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.10%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

