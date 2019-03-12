Mysterium Price Hits $0.0492 on Major Exchanges (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded down 17.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One Mysterium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0492 or 0.00001259 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Liqui. Mysterium has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $5,667.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mysterium has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007962 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00393114 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.94 or 0.01686649 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00227205 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004974 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025866 BTC.

About Mysterium

Mysterium launched on May 1st, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,366 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,509,302 tokens. Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork. The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network. The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network. The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mysterium Token Trading

Mysterium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mysterium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mysterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

