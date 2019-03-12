Narrative Price Hits $0.0137 (NRVE)

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded up 35.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One Narrative token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000352 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and LATOKEN. Narrative has a total market cap of $645,233.00 and $74,178.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Narrative has traded 42.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007936 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00391060 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025753 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.74 or 0.01681636 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00227127 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005043 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025891 BTC.

Narrative Token Profile

Narrative’s total supply is 46,928,004 tokens. Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Narrative is www.narrative.org. The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Narrative Token Trading

Narrative can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Switcheo Network, BiteBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Narrative should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Narrative using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

