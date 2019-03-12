National Bank Financial Raises Corus Entertainment (CJR.B) Price Target to C$7.00

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its target price raised by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.13% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 14th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 14th. TD Securities raised shares of Corus Entertainment from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$7.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Cormark raised shares of Corus Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$5.65 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Corus Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.03.

Shares of TSE CJR.B traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.69. The company had a trading volume of 599,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,951. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of C$6.93 and a 12-month high of C$14.10.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

