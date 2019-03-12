Navios Maritime (NM) Shares Gap Up to $2.40

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.01, but opened at $2.40. Navios Maritime shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 2413487 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navios Maritime from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The shipping company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.79). Navios Maritime had a negative net margin of 53.38% and a negative return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $127.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.63 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. will post -11.14 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navios Maritime stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,224,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.90% of Navios Maritime worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Company Profile (NYSE:NM)

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. It operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

