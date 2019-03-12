Navistar International (NAV) Raised to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) from a d- rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Navistar International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut Navistar International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Navistar International to $32.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Navistar International from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital raised Navistar International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Navistar International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.73.

Shares of Navistar International stock opened at $34.45 on Friday. Navistar International has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $44.34. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.32.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Navistar International had a net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. Navistar International’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Navistar International will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Navistar International news, Director Stephen R. D’arcy bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $93,415.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,383 shares in the company, valued at $90,292.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Navistar International by 1,346.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 138,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 129,143 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Navistar International by 8.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Navistar International by 1,317.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 809,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,183,000 after acquiring an additional 752,772 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Navistar International during the third quarter worth $6,538,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Navistar International during the third quarter worth $260,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

