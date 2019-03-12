Nearmap Ltd (NEA) Insider Sells A$1,530,000.00 in Stock

Nearmap Ltd (ASX:NEA) insider Ian Morris sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.55 ($1.81), for a total transaction of A$1,530,000.00 ($1,085,106.38).

NEA opened at A$2.88 ($2.04) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of -180.00.

About Nearmap

Nearmap Ltd provides online aerial photomapping services in Australia and the United States. The company offers PhotoMap, an online content provider that creates current and changing maps. Its solutions are used in the architecture and engineering, construction, insurance, rail, property, roofing, and solar, as well as government industries.

