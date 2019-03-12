Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 292 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,845 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Colrain Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $51.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52-week low of $44.28 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.54.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.27, for a total value of $50,244.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,798.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LUV. Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Macquarie downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.76.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

