Neuburgh Advisers LLC Buys 9,812 Shares of SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 54.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,764 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,812 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $5,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,525,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,028,000 after purchasing an additional 219,000 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 11,278.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,918,000 after buying an additional 213,395 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,464,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,385,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 698.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 142,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,418,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIVB opened at $242.19 on Tuesday. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $177.70 and a 52-week high of $333.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.05.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.27. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 35.87%. The company had revenue of $673.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 20.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 13th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

SIVB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Barclays upgraded SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $236.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.35.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider John China sold 11,200 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.12, for a total transaction of $2,790,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,488.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,669 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.39, for a total value of $889,328.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,187.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,617 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,266. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit card account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

