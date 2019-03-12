Neuburgh Advisers LLC Decreases Position in Sabre Corp (SABR)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of Sabre worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 15,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,000,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,161,000 after acquiring an additional 92,845 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 367,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 492,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 134,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabre alerts:

In other news, insider Richard A. Simonson sold 158,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $3,520,354.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 402,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,923,109.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson bought 10,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $224,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SABR stock opened at $21.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Sabre Corp has a 12 month low of $19.71 and a 12 month high of $26.78.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $923.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.19 million. Sabre had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 43.59%. Sabre’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sabre Corp will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.44%.

SABR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Sabre in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Neuburgh Advisers LLC Decreases Position in Sabre Corp (SABR)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/12/neuburgh-advisers-llc-decreases-position-in-sabre-corp-sabr.html.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.