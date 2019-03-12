Neuburgh Advisers LLC Raises Position in SYSCO Co. (SYY)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $4,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in SYSCO by 244.1% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $66.46 on Tuesday. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $58.12 and a 52 week high of $75.98. The company has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.75 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 71.45%. SYSCO’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.68%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Loop Capital set a $75.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.92.

In other news, EVP Robert S. Charlton sold 22,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $1,469,391.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,045,911.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Russell T. Libby sold 60,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $3,813,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

