Nevada Energy Metals (BFF) Trading 24% Higher

Nevada Energy Metals Inc (CVE:BFF)’s share price traded up 24% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 159,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,328% from the average session volume of 11,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm has a market cap of $1.31 million and a P/E ratio of 1.76.

About Nevada Energy Metals (CVE:BFF)

Nevada Energy Metals Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of brine based lithium exploration targets and mineral resource properties located in Nevada. It holds a 100% interest in the Big Smokey Valley Lithium project, Black Rock Desert Lithium project, Teels Marsh West Lithium project, and San Emidio Desert Lithium project located in Nevada.

