News Corp (NWSA) Stake Raised by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in News were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NWSA. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in News by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in News in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in News in the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Signition LP grew its stake in News by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Signition LP now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

NWSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. UBS Group raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

News stock opened at $13.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.54. News Corp has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $16.68.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. News had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that News Corp will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

