NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Price Reaches $0.0090 on Top Exchanges

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. NoLimitCoin has a market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $242,615.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, YoBit and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Particl (PART) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00058849 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003777 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000522 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Profile

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 210,579,260 coins. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org.

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia, Bittrex, CryptoBridge, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

